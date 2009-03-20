2009

I Love You, Man

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 20th, 2009

Studio

The Montecito Picture Company

Peter Klaven is a successful real estate agent who, upon getting engaged to the woman of his dreams, Zooey, discovers, to his dismay and chagrin, that he has no male friend close enough to serve as his Best Man. Peter immediately sets out to rectify the situation, embarking on a series of bizarre and awkward "man-dates," before meeting Sydney Fife.

Cast

Paul RuddPeter Klaven
Rashida JonesZooey
Jason SegelSydney Fife
Sarah BurnsHailey
Greg LevineHailey's Date
Jaime PresslyDenise



