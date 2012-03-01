2012

I Love Your Moves

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 1st, 2012

Studio

Not Available

After moving to America from his home in Russia, Ari, an awkward teen, has trouble making friends and adapting to his new life. But everything changes when he falls in love with Paris, who's not only the most popular girl in school but also a champion ballroom dancer. To get closer to Paris, Ari joins the school's ballroom team, unaware of the secret from his past that will help him succeed.

Cast

Andoni ZorbasAri
Erika CortésParis
Scott CullenJonah
Michael SwanKiev
Regina PalianIvana
Catherine LidstoneLily

