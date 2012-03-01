I Love Your Moves

After moving to America from his home in Russia, Ari, an awkward teen, has trouble making friends and adapting to his new life. But everything changes when he falls in love with Paris, who's not only the most popular girl in school but also a champion ballroom dancer. To get closer to Paris, Ari joins the school's ballroom team, unaware of the secret from his past that will help him succeed.
|Andoni Zorbas
|Ari
|Erika Cortés
|Paris
|Scott Cullen
|Jonah
|Michael Swan
|Kiev
|Regina Palian
|Ivana
|Catherine Lidstone
|Lily
