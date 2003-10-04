A fictional movie star, Gray Evans, goes through the disintegration of his marriage, his gradual mental breakdown, and his increasing obsession with a young film student who reminds Gray of his own life before becoming famous. A dark psychological drama, I Love Your Work explores the pressures of fame and the difference between getting what you want and wanting what you get.
|Marisa Coughlan
|Jane
|Judy Greer
|Samantha
|Shalom Harlow
|Charlotte
|Jared Harris
|Yehud
|Joshua Jackson
|John
|Nicky Katt
|Goateed Man
