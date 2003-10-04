2003

I Love Your Work

  • Drama

Release Date

October 4th, 2003

A fictional movie star, Gray Evans, goes through the disintegration of his marriage, his gradual mental breakdown, and his increasing obsession with a young film student who reminds Gray of his own life before becoming famous. A dark psychological drama, I Love Your Work explores the pressures of fame and the difference between getting what you want and wanting what you get.

Cast

Marisa CoughlanJane
Judy GreerSamantha
Shalom HarlowCharlotte
Jared HarrisYehud
Joshua JacksonJohn
Nicky KattGoateed Man

