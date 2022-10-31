1933

I'm No Angel

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

October 5th, 1933

Studio

Paramount

The bold Tira works as dancing beauty and lion tamer at a fair. Out of an urgent need of money, she agrees to a risky new number: she'll put her head into a lion's muzzle! With this attraction the circus makes it to New York and Tira can persue her dearest occupation: flirting with rich men and accepting expensive presents.

Cast

Cary GrantJack Clayton
Gregory RatoffBenny Pinkowitz
Edward ArnoldBig Bill Barton
Ralf HaroldeSlick Wiley
Kent TaylorKirk Lawrence
Gertrude MichaelAlicia Hatton

