I'm No Angel

The bold Tira works as dancing beauty and lion tamer at a fair. Out of an urgent need of money, she agrees to a risky new number: she'll put her head into a lion's muzzle! With this attraction the circus makes it to New York and Tira can persue her dearest occupation: flirting with rich men and accepting expensive presents.
|Cary Grant
|Jack Clayton
|Gregory Ratoff
|Benny Pinkowitz
|Edward Arnold
|Big Bill Barton
|Ralf Harolde
|Slick Wiley
|Kent Taylor
|Kirk Lawrence
|Gertrude Michael
|Alicia Hatton
