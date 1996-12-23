1996

I'm Not Rappaport

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 23rd, 1996

Studio

GreeneStreet Films

Old Nat Moyer is a talker, a philosopher, and a troublemaker with a fanciful imagination. His companion is Midge Carter, who is half-blind, but still the super of an apartment house. When he is threatened with retirement, Nat battles on his behalf. Nat also takes on his daughter, a drug dealer, and a mugger in this appealing version of a really 'odd couple'.

Cast

Ossie DavisMidge Carter
Amy IrvingClara Gelber
Marin HinkleHannah
Irwin CoreySol
Bobby CannavaleParking Lot Customer
Walter MatthauNat Moyer

View Full Cast >

Images