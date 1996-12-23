I'm Not Rappaport

Old Nat Moyer is a talker, a philosopher, and a troublemaker with a fanciful imagination. His companion is Midge Carter, who is half-blind, but still the super of an apartment house. When he is threatened with retirement, Nat battles on his behalf. Nat also takes on his daughter, a drug dealer, and a mugger in this appealing version of a really 'odd couple'.
|Ossie Davis
|Midge Carter
|Amy Irving
|Clara Gelber
|Marin Hinkle
|Hannah
|Irwin Corey
|Sol
|Bobby Cannavale
|Parking Lot Customer
|Walter Matthau
|Nat Moyer
