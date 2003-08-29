2003

I'm Not Scared

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 29th, 2003

Studio

Cattleya

While playing outside one day, nine-year-old Michele discovers Filippo, who is chained to the ground at the bottom of a hole. Michele witnesses town baddie Felice nearby and suspects something bad is happening. Michele is unsure whom he should tell about his discovery, eventually spilling the beans to his closest friend. Michele's parents learn of his discovery and warn him to forget what he saw

Cast

Dino AbbresciaPino Amitrano
Aitana Sánchez-GijónAnna
Diego AbatantuonoSergio
Fabio TettaTeschio
Riccardo ZinnaPietro
Giulia MatturroMaria

