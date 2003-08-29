I'm Not Scared

While playing outside one day, nine-year-old Michele discovers Filippo, who is chained to the ground at the bottom of a hole. Michele witnesses town baddie Felice nearby and suspects something bad is happening. Michele is unsure whom he should tell about his discovery, eventually spilling the beans to his closest friend. Michele's parents learn of his discovery and warn him to forget what he saw
|Dino Abbrescia
|Pino Amitrano
|Aitana Sánchez-Gijón
|Anna
|Diego Abatantuono
|Sergio
|Fabio Tetta
|Teschio
|Riccardo Zinna
|Pietro
|Giulia Matturro
|Maria
