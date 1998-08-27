I Married a Strange Person!

A newlywed develops a strange lump on his neck that gives him the ability to transform people or objects at will. His wife is very upset. Meanwhile, the CEO of Smilecorp learns of this man and his ability and sees a way to achieve world domination if only the man can be taken alive. Animated movie by Bill Plympton.
|Charis Michelsen
|Keri Boyer (voice)
|Tom Larson
|Grant Boyer
|Richard Spore
|Larson P. Giles (voice)
|Chris Cooke
|Col. Ferguson (voice)
|Ruth Ray
|Mom (voice)
|J.B. Adams
|Dad (voice)
