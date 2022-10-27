1942

I Married a Witch

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 29th, 1942

Studio

Rene Clair Productions

A comedy from the golden age of Hollywood, based on an unfinished novel by Throne Smith. A witch and her sorcerer father who were burned at the stake by Puritans in the 17th century return to the present to haunt the descendant of the man who condemned them. Now Wallace Woodley is running for governor when a young beautiful witch step into his life.

Cast

Fredric MarchJonathan Wooley / Nathaniel Wooley / Samuel Wooley / Wallace Wooley
Veronica LakeJennifer
Robert BenchleyDr. Dudley White
Susan HaywardEstelle Masterson
Cecil KellawayDaniel
Elizabeth PattersonMargaret

View Full Cast >

Images