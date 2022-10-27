I Married a Witch

A comedy from the golden age of Hollywood, based on an unfinished novel by Throne Smith. A witch and her sorcerer father who were burned at the stake by Puritans in the 17th century return to the present to haunt the descendant of the man who condemned them. Now Wallace Woodley is running for governor when a young beautiful witch step into his life.
|Fredric March
|Jonathan Wooley / Nathaniel Wooley / Samuel Wooley / Wallace Wooley
|Veronica Lake
|Jennifer
|Robert Benchley
|Dr. Dudley White
|Susan Hayward
|Estelle Masterson
|Cecil Kellaway
|Daniel
|Elizabeth Patterson
|Margaret
