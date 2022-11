Not Available

The iceman is in love with a pretty girl, and an old spinster is pining and cooking for him. But his dreamgirl prefers crooners like Bing Crosby, Rudy Vallee, or Eddie Cantor. After leaving her, he spots the sign of an imitator, and thinks he could ask him to do the crooning for him while he is trying to date his girl. The imitator accepts, and at first the trick is working, until the imitator gets too cold amid the ice in the back of the van and the girl gets suspicious.