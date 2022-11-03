1965

I Saw What You Did

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Release Date

July 20th, 1965

Studio

William Castle Productions

When two teenagers make prank phone calls to strangers, they become the target for terror when they whisper "I Saw What You Did, And I Know Who You Are!" to psychopath Steve Marek who has just murdered his wife. But somebody else knows of the terrible crime that was committed that night, the killer's desperately amorous neighbor Amy Nelson.

Cast

John IrelandSteve Marak
Leif EricksonDave Mannering
Sara LaneKit Austin
Andi GarrettLibby Mannering
Sharyl LockeTess Mannering
Patricia BreslinEllie Mannering

