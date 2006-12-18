2006

I Served the King of England

  • Comedy
  • Drama

December 18th, 2006

AQS

Jan Dítě has been released from a Czech prison just before the very end of his 15-year sentence. Settling in a town near the border, he occupies his time with rebuilding a deserted house, and recalling his past. His main wish in life was to be a millionaire. Jan begins his career as a frankfurter vendor, and slowly learns the power of money and the influence it exerts over people.

Cast

Ivan BarnevJan Díte junior
Oldřich KaiserJan Díte senior
Julia JentschLíza
Marián LabudaWalden
Martin HubaSkrivánek
Milan LasicaProfessor

