I Served the King of England

Jan Dítě has been released from a Czech prison just before the very end of his 15-year sentence. Settling in a town near the border, he occupies his time with rebuilding a deserted house, and recalling his past. His main wish in life was to be a millionaire. Jan begins his career as a frankfurter vendor, and slowly learns the power of money and the influence it exerts over people.
|Ivan Barnev
|Jan Díte junior
|Oldřich Kaiser
|Jan Díte senior
|Julia Jentsch
|Líza
|Marián Labuda
|Walden
|Martin Huba
|Skrivánek
|Milan Lasica
|Professor
