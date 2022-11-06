Not Available

I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Deja Vu

Following her rape, Jennifer Hills wrote a bestselling account of her ordeal and of the controversial trial in which she was accused of taking the law into her own hands and brutally killing her assailants. In the small town where the rape and revenge took place, the relatives of the four rapists she killed are furious that the court declared her not guilty and resolve to take justice into their own hands.

Cast

Camille KeatonJennifer Hills
Maria OlsenBecky
Jamie BernadetteChristy Hills
Jim TavaréHerman
Jonathan PeacyKevin
Jeremy FerdmanScotty

