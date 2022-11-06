I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu

Following her rape, Jennifer Hills wrote a bestselling account of her ordeal and of the controversial trial in which she was accused of taking the law into her own hands and brutally killing her assailants. In the small town where the rape and revenge took place, the relatives of the four rapists she killed are furious that the court declared her not guilty and resolve to take justice into their own hands.
|Camille Keaton
|Jennifer Hills
|Maria Olsen
|Becky
|Jamie Bernadette
|Christy Hills
|Jim Tavaré
|Herman
|Jonathan Peacy
|Kevin
|Jeremy Ferdman
|Scotty
