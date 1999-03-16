I Stand Alone

The Butcher (known from Noe's short film Carne) has done some time in jail after beating up the guy who tried to seduce his teenage mentally-handicapped daughter. Now he wants to start a new life. He leaves his daughter in an institution and moves to Lille suburbs with his mistress. She promised him a new butcher shop. She lied. The butcher decides to go back to Paris and find his daughter.
|Blandine Lenoir
|sa fille
|Martine Audrain
|sa belle-mère
|Frankie Pain
|sa maîtresse
|Jean-François Rauger
|agent immobilier
|Guillaume Nicloux
|gérant de supermarché
|Olivier Doran
|narrateur
