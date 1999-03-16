1999

I Stand Alone

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Release Date

March 16th, 1999

Studio

Canal+

The Butcher (known from Noe's short film Carne) has done some time in jail after beating up the guy who tried to seduce his teenage mentally-handicapped daughter. Now he wants to start a new life. He leaves his daughter in an institution and moves to Lille suburbs with his mistress. She promised him a new butcher shop. She lied. The butcher decides to go back to Paris and find his daughter.

Cast

Blandine Lenoirsa fille
Martine Audrainsa belle-mère
Frankie Painsa maîtresse
Jean-François Raugeragent immobilier
Guillaume Niclouxgérant de supermarché
Olivier Dorannarrateur

