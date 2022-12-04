Not Available

I Still Remember is an uplifting sports drama focusing on running, finding its protagonists at turning points in their lives as they seek to find purpose and keep promises. Physical education teacher Mr. Wong maintains he is a man of his word to his late wife by committing to running his first 10K race. Meanwhile, his former student Chi, inspired by an overweight girl’s efforts to slim down so she can run with her idol, starts running at a time when his career in real estate career is floundering, as he wonders what to do with his life.