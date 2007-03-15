2007

I Think I Love My Wife

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 2007

Studio

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Richard Cooper (Rock) is a married man and father of two who is just plain bored with married life. Not getting any sex from his wife, he resorts to ogling random women on the street to the point he takes lunch late to look at them. When old crush Nikki Tru (Kerry Washington) visits his office to get a reference letter, she becomes obsessed with Cooper and they begin a complicated relationship.

Cast

Kerry WashingtonNikki Tru
Gina TorresBrenda Cooper
Steve BuscemiGeorge
Edward HerrmannMr. Landis
Welker WhiteMary
Samantha IversTracy

