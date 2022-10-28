1970

I Walk the Line

  • Drama

Release Date

November 17th, 1970

Studio

Atticus

Tawes is the sheriff in a godforsaken little hole somewhere in Tennessee. A man of strong moral fibre he is always quick to judge others and follows the law zealously. Then he meets Alma, a young beautiful girl who turns his world upside down. Unable to ignore his feelings he starts having an affair with her. But in small town nothing is secret for long

Cast

Tuesday WeldAlma McCain
Estelle ParsonsEllen Haney
Ralph MeekerCarl McCain
Charles DurningHunnicutt
Jeff DaltonClay McCain
Freddie McCloudBuddy McCain

