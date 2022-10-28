I Walk the Line

Tawes is the sheriff in a godforsaken little hole somewhere in Tennessee. A man of strong moral fibre he is always quick to judge others and follows the law zealously. Then he meets Alma, a young beautiful girl who turns his world upside down. Unable to ignore his feelings he starts having an affair with her. But in small town nothing is secret for long
|Tuesday Weld
|Alma McCain
|Estelle Parsons
|Ellen Haney
|Ralph Meeker
|Carl McCain
|Charles Durning
|Hunnicutt
|Jeff Dalton
|Clay McCain
|Freddie McCloud
|Buddy McCain
