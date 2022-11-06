1978

I Wanna Hold Your Hand

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

April 19th, 1978

Studio

Universal Pictures

If they missed Beatles' first appearance in the U.S.A. they would hate themselves for the rest of their lives! So six young girls from New Jersey set off even though they don't have tickets for the show! The journey is full of surprises and misfortunes but the young ladies are determined to reach their idols.

Cast

Bobby Di CiccoTony Smerko
Wendie Jo SperberRosie Petrofsky
Theresa SaldanaGrace Corrigan
Marc McClureLarry Dubois
Eddie DeezenRichard 'Ringo' Klaus
Susan Kendall NewmanJanis Goldman

