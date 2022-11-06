I Wanna Hold Your Hand

If they missed Beatles' first appearance in the U.S.A. they would hate themselves for the rest of their lives! So six young girls from New Jersey set off even though they don't have tickets for the show! The journey is full of surprises and misfortunes but the young ladies are determined to reach their idols.
|Bobby Di Cicco
|Tony Smerko
|Wendie Jo Sperber
|Rosie Petrofsky
|Theresa Saldana
|Grace Corrigan
|Marc McClure
|Larry Dubois
|Eddie Deezen
|Richard 'Ringo' Klaus
|Susan Kendall Newman
|Janis Goldman
