I Was a Teenage TV Terrorist

Donna & Paul were like most high school sweethearts from the suburbs of middle America, they hated their town and wanted to destroy their school. After a disastrous prank at his high school, Paul's fed up mother sends him to live with his estranged father, a TV executive in the big city. Donna, an aspiring actress makes the move with Paul to fulfill her own dreams of becoming a movie star. Donna & Paul arrive in the city with great expectations only to find a place with high rent, low-paying jobs and strange people. Paul's father turns out to be a total dick but does manage to get the two low-end jobs at his T.V. station where they are worked like dogs. After a series of unfortunate events Donna & Paul devise a plan to take the city by storm. Like a modern day Bonnie & Clyde, the two perpetuate an elaborate bomb scare hoax that sends the media into a frenzy. Fueled by their new reputation as "terrorists", Donna & Paul take their plan to unimaginable new heights.