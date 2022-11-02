Not Available

Ibbeltje is a funny, curious and enterprising girl who is not afraid of anything. She lives with her mother, father and talking cats in a sleepy town. When her mother climbed on a day in fear of a dog in a tree, Ibbeltje discovers that she used to be a cat. She wants to know everything about. Ibbeltje's father works at an umbrella factory and ever had a magical umbrella of a witch. Ibbeltje find the umbrella, but the director of the umbrella factory will have the umbrella for himself to be very important.