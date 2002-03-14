2002

Ice Age

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 2002

Studio

Blue Sky Studios

With the impending ice age almost upon them, a mismatched trio of prehistoric critters -- Manny the woolly mammoth, Diego the saber-toothed tiger and Sid the giant sloth -- find an orphaned infant and decide to return it to its human parents. Along the way, the unlikely allies become friends. But when enemies attack, their quest takes on far nobler aims..

Cast

Ray RomanoManny (voice)
John LeguizamoSid (voice)
Denis LearyDiego (voice)
Goran VisnjicSoto (voice)
Jack BlackZeke (voice)
Cedric the EntertainerCarl (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images