2011

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 2011

Studio

20th Century Fox Animation

When Sid accidentally destroys Manny's heirloom Christmas rock and ends up on Santa's naughty list, he leads a hilarious quest to the North Pole to make things right and ends up making things much worse. Now it's up to Manny and his prehistoric posse to band together and save Christmas for the entire world!

Cast

Billy GardellSanta (voice)
Ray RomanoManny (voice)
John LeguizamoSid (voice)
Queen LatifahEllie (voice)
Denis LearyDiego (voice)
Seann William ScottCrash (voice)

