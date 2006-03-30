2006

Ice Age: The Meltdown

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 30th, 2006

Studio

20th Century Fox Animation

Diego, Manny and Sid return in this sequel to the hit animated movie Ice Age. This time around, the deep freeze is over, and the ice-covered earth is starting to melt, which will destroy the trio's cherished valley. The impending disaster prompts them to reunite and warn all the other beasts about the desperate situation.

Cast

Ray RomanoManny (voice)
John LeguizamoSid (voice)
Denis LearyDiego (voice)
Queen LatifahEllie (voice)
Seann William ScottCrash (voice)
Josh PeckEddie (voice)

