Ice Age: The Meltdown

Diego, Manny and Sid return in this sequel to the hit animated movie Ice Age. This time around, the deep freeze is over, and the ice-covered earth is starting to melt, which will destroy the trio's cherished valley. The impending disaster prompts them to reunite and warn all the other beasts about the desperate situation.
|Ray Romano
|Manny (voice)
|John Leguizamo
|Sid (voice)
|Denis Leary
|Diego (voice)
|Queen Latifah
|Ellie (voice)
|Seann William Scott
|Crash (voice)
|Josh Peck
|Eddie (voice)
