A top-secret Soviet spy satellite -- using stolen Western technology -- malfunctions and then goes into a descent that lands it near an isolated Arctic research encampment called Ice Station Zebra, belonging to the British, which starts sending out distress signals before falling silent. The atomic submarine Tigerfish, commanded by Cmdr. James Ferraday (Rock Hudson), is dispatched to save them.
|Ernest Borgnine
|Boris Vaslov
|Patrick McGoohan
|David Jones
|Jim Brown
|Capt. Leslie Anders
|Tony Bill
|Lt. Russell Walker
|Lloyd Nolan
|Admiral Garvey
|Alf Kjellin
|Col. Ostrovsky
