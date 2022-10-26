1968

Ice Station Zebra

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 1968

Studio

Filmways Pictures

A top-secret Soviet spy satellite -- using stolen Western technology -- malfunctions and then goes into a descent that lands it near an isolated Arctic research encampment called Ice Station Zebra, belonging to the British, which starts sending out distress signals before falling silent. The atomic submarine Tigerfish, commanded by Cmdr. James Ferraday (Rock Hudson), is dispatched to save them.

Cast

Ernest BorgnineBoris Vaslov
Patrick McGoohanDavid Jones
Jim BrownCapt. Leslie Anders
Tony BillLt. Russell Walker
Lloyd NolanAdmiral Garvey
Alf KjellinCol. Ostrovsky

