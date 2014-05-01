2014

Ida

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 2014

Studio

Portobello Pictures

Poland, 1962. Anna is a novice, an orphan brought up by nuns in a convent. Before she takes her vows, she is determined to see Wanda, her only living relative. Wanda tells Anna that Anna is Jewish. Both women embark on a journey not only to discover their tragic family story, but who they really are and where they belong, questioning their religions and beliefs.

Cast

Agata TrzebuchowskaAnna / Ida
Agata KuleszaAunt Wanda
Dawid OgrodnikMusician
Joanna KuligSinger
Adam SzyszkowskiFeliks Skiba
Jerzy TrelaSzymon Skiba

View Full Cast >

Images