Poland, 1962. Anna is a novice, an orphan brought up by nuns in a convent. Before she takes her vows, she is determined to see Wanda, her only living relative. Wanda tells Anna that Anna is Jewish. Both women embark on a journey not only to discover their tragic family story, but who they really are and where they belong, questioning their religions and beliefs.
|Agata Trzebuchowska
|Anna / Ida
|Agata Kulesza
|Aunt Wanda
|Dawid Ogrodnik
|Musician
|Joanna Kulig
|Singer
|Adam Szyszkowski
|Feliks Skiba
|Jerzy Trela
|Szymon Skiba
