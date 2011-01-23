Ідеальне відчуття

Susan is a scientist searching for answers to important questions. So important that she has given up on other things, like love - until she meets Micheal. Susan and Michael find themselves embarking on a sensual adventure while the world around them seems to be falling apart. A life-affirming look at what it means to love and be loved in turbulent times.
|Eva Green
|Susan
|Ewen Bremner
|James
|Stephen Dillane
|Samuel
|Denis Lawson
|Detective
|James Watson
|Bus Driver
|Richard Mack
|Apprentice Chef
