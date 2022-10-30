1945

Identity Unknown

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 1st, 1945

Studio

Republic Pictures

A soldier survives a bombing in which his three fellow soldiers were killed. When he recovers he discovers he has amnesia, and since his companions' bodies were burned beyond recognition, the army doesn't know which one of the four he is. He goes AWOL and searches out the families of the three dead soldiers, hoping to find out his own identity.

Cast

Richard ArlenJohnny March
Cheryl WalkerSally MacGregor
Roger PryorRocks Donnelly
Bobby DriscollToddy Loring
Lola LaneWanda
Ian KeithMaj. Williams

