Identity Unknown

A soldier survives a bombing in which his three fellow soldiers were killed. When he recovers he discovers he has amnesia, and since his companions' bodies were burned beyond recognition, the army doesn't know which one of the four he is. He goes AWOL and searches out the families of the three dead soldiers, hoping to find out his own identity.
|Richard Arlen
|Johnny March
|Cheryl Walker
|Sally MacGregor
|Roger Pryor
|Rocks Donnelly
|Bobby Driscoll
|Toddy Loring
|Lola Lane
|Wanda
|Ian Keith
|Maj. Williams
