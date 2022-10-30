Idol Is Dead

Not Available

Once, Rui has aimed at a singer. However, now, she was frustrated and was doing the hostess's work in the country. When Rui goes home together with a friend's Tsunko, She met Momoko, the rival at the time of her having aimed as a singer. Momoko became an idol singer and was successful. On the grounds that Momoko has ridiculed Rui, Rui killed two friends, her and her. In order that Rui may escape a crime, She formed the idol group together with Tsunko pretending to be Momoko and others.