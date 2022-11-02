1937

Idol of the Crowds

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 29th, 1937

Studio

Not Available

Retired hockey player Johnny Hansen, in order to make money to enlarge his chicken farm, returns to the game and leads his team into the championship series. Just before the series starts, he is offered a bribe to throw the games but refuses. An attempt is made on his life which results in Bobby, the team's mascot, being injured. Written by Les Adams

Cast

Sheila BromleyHelen Dale
Charles BrokawJack Irwin
Bill BurrudBobby (as Billy Burrud)
Huntley GordonHarvey Castle
Frank OttoJoe Garber
Russell HoptonKelly

