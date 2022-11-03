Not Available

A story about role models and idols, "Idola" tells the tale of Farah, a lawyer and the elder sister of Nana. Trouble brews when Nana starts to idolised Elise, a popular singer, which is a big no-no for Farah, who thinks that people from the entertainment world should not be trusted, let alone be role models. This creates tension between Farah and Mukriz, the older brother and manager of Elise. Through all that bickering, the two start developing feelings for each other. But all of this will be put to the test when Nana finds out something negative about her idol...