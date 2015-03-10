Iesodo: Forgiveness

2015

Iesodo (YAY-Sa-Doe) is a wise white dove, whose name means "The Way of Jesus." Watch as he and his friends bring your favorite New Testament stories to life in a whole new way! Iesodo and his friends live in the Holy Land, in a beautiful Cypress Tree on the shores of a vast Lake (or as we know it, the Sea of Galilee). These birds are an unlikely group of friends, and though they have their differences, they have one thing in common: since they met Iesodo, their lives have never been the same!"