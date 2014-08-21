2014

If I Stay

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 21st, 2014

Studio

New Line Cinema

Based on Gayle Forman's novel of the same name. "If I Stay" is the story of the gifted classical musician Mia and her boyfriend, Adam, an up and coming indie-rock star. Torn between two paths in life, her art or her relationship, Mia is forced to make an even starker choice between life and death when she is caught in a fatal car accident with her family one snowy morning in Oregon.

Cast

Chloë Grace MoretzMia Hall
Jamie BlackleyAdam
Liana LiberatoKim Schein
Mireille EnosKat Hall
Stacy KeachGramps
Gabrielle RoseGran

