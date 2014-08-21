Based on Gayle Forman's novel of the same name. "If I Stay" is the story of the gifted classical musician Mia and her boyfriend, Adam, an up and coming indie-rock star. Torn between two paths in life, her art or her relationship, Mia is forced to make an even starker choice between life and death when she is caught in a fatal car accident with her family one snowy morning in Oregon.
|Chloë Grace Moretz
|Mia Hall
|Jamie Blackley
|Adam
|Liana Liberato
|Kim Schein
|Mireille Enos
|Kat Hall
|Stacy Keach
|Gramps
|Gabrielle Rose
|Gran
