2004

If Only

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 22nd, 2004

Studio

Tapestry Films

After his impetuous musician girlfriend, Samantha, dies in an accident shortly after they had a fight (and nearly broke up), a grief-stricken British businessman, Ian Wyndham, living in London gets a chance to relive the day all over again, in the hope of changing the events that led up to her getting killed.

Cast

Jennifer Love HewittSamantha Andrews
Paul NichollsIan Wyndham
Tom WilkinsonTaxi Driver
Diana HardcastleClaire
Lucy DavenportLottie
Kevin MooreHote Employee

View Full Cast >

Images