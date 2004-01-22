After his impetuous musician girlfriend, Samantha, dies in an accident shortly after they had a fight (and nearly broke up), a grief-stricken British businessman, Ian Wyndham, living in London gets a chance to relive the day all over again, in the hope of changing the events that led up to her getting killed.
|Jennifer Love Hewitt
|Samantha Andrews
|Paul Nicholls
|Ian Wyndham
|Tom Wilkinson
|Taxi Driver
|Diana Hardcastle
|Claire
|Lucy Davenport
|Lottie
|Kevin Moore
|Hote Employee
