If You Meet Sartana Pray for Your Death

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paris Etolie Films

After a stagecoach is robbed and the passengers murdered, a long and tangled series of surprise attacks a murderous double-crosses leaves the coach's strongbox in the hands of the killer Lasky. It is up to the legendary hero Sartana to track down the missing money and determine just who is ultimately behind the grisly robberies and killings.

Cast

Klaus KinskiMorgan
Fernando SanchoJose Manuel Mendoza
Sydney ChaplinJeff Stewal
William BergerLasky
Gianni RizzoAlman
Franco PesceDusty

