If You Meet Sartana Pray for Your Death

After a stagecoach is robbed and the passengers murdered, a long and tangled series of surprise attacks a murderous double-crosses leaves the coach's strongbox in the hands of the killer Lasky. It is up to the legendary hero Sartana to track down the missing money and determine just who is ultimately behind the grisly robberies and killings.
|Klaus Kinski
|Morgan
|Fernando Sancho
|Jose Manuel Mendoza
|Sydney Chaplin
|Jeff Stewal
|William Berger
|Lasky
|Gianni Rizzo
|Alman
|Franco Pesce
|Dusty
View Full Cast >