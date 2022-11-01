Not Available

Sandra Davis' angry reflection on her recovery from a serious car accident and her subsequent mistreatment from condescending doctors and inept insurance agents forms the foundation of IGNORANCE BEFORE MALICE. Named for Hanlon's Razor (the idea that one should never attribute to cruelty what could be explained by stupidity), the film combines first-person text intertitles, third-person narration and MRI scans of Davis' brain to evoke a sterile (yet fiery) takedown of the modern medical practices that depleted the filmmaker both financially and emotionally. - Tom Fritsche