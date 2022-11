Not Available

Belarus. Town of Zhlobin. It's been 21 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Most of the locals survive solely by making and selling soft toys. Their only customers are the people passing through on trains. However, approaching a train with a toy in one's hands is illegal. The film tells the stories of ordinary people living in the town of Zhlobin. They all make toys, sell them, have chats, drink, go back to making toys, sing, fight and... make toys again.