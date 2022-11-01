Not Available

Ik ook van jou

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

While camping in France, Eric and Eddy fall in with two women. Eric talks to Silke, a Ugandan studying medicine in Holland. She tells him about her life and asks about the book he's writing: it's the story of his love affair with Reza. He tells her the story and we see it in flashbacks: Reza explodes into his boring life, she's unpredictable and their relationship becomes intense.

Cast

Angela SchijfReza
Antonie KamerlingEric
Florence KasumbaSilke
Dorothée CapellutoNadine
Anniek PheiferLiesbeth

