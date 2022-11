Not Available

Il fare politica - Cronaca della Toscana rossa (1982-2004) is a 2005 documentary film written and directed by Hugues Le Paige. For over twenty years, starting in 1982, the director has periodically met and filmed four militants of the Italian Communist Party in the Tuscan town of Mercatale, telling their individual stories within the transformations of their party and Italian society as a whole.