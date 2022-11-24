Il faut sauver les Aples

Not Available

In order to better understand the origins of pollution in the Alps, Nicolas Plain turned his paraglider into a flying laboratory to draw conclusions with scientists from the Grenoble Alpes University. He will then go on to meet the people who act in the field and try to change the situation. Amongst them, Audrey Tcherkoff, co-founder of the positive cinema week, decided to take to the sky in order to present this unique event as well as the films taking part in the competition to us !