Not Available

Il matrimonio di Figaro

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This short feature -- about three reels, which was a major production in 1913 -- of Beaumarchais' ribald work, shows most of the strengths and weaknesses of Italian film making in 1913. The technical values are exemplary. The backgrounds are fine, making use of the natural world and excellent sets. The costuming is on a par with that, and the camera-work, although stodgy to the modern eye -- it never moves and the cuts are all leisurely -- are handsomely chosen and get the job done.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images