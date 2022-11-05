Il matrimonio di Figaro

Not Available

This short feature -- about three reels, which was a major production in 1913 -- of Beaumarchais' ribald work, shows most of the strengths and weaknesses of Italian film making in 1913. The technical values are exemplary. The backgrounds are fine, making use of the natural world and excellent sets. The costuming is on a par with that, and the camera-work, although stodgy to the modern eye -- it never moves and the cuts are all leisurely -- are handsomely chosen and get the job done.