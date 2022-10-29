Il mostro di Firenze

A string of sex murders has been plaguing Florence for almost 15 years, in which a serial killer brutally murders couples who are sneaking "a quickie" in public areas. A writer who is doing research for a book about the crimes sets out to uncover the identity of the killer, aided by his beautiful girlfriend. Based on a true story.
|Leonard Mann
|Andreas Ackerman
|Gabriele Tinti
|Enrico
|Alberto Di Stasio
|Il Killer
|Anna Orso
|Madre di una vittima
|Antonio Ballerio
|Killer da piccolo
View Full Cast >