For two years, we filmed in an ancient convent of the seventeenth century, which houses the Conservatory of Music of Lisbon. Moved by our love for this anachronistic place, for the music that is played there and for the richness of its teaching, Il Sogno mio d'amore immerses us into the universe of the transmission of music between teachers and pupils. Sounds and words mingle with gestures, form a unique language and reveal what is most profound in the human being: the expression of his sensibility.