Il tunnel della libertà

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    Producer Carlo Degli Esposti envisioned a trilogy on Liberty, focused on three key moments in the second half of the twentieth century: the repression of Bucharest in 1956, the Prague Spring and the Berlin Wall. The first, and only time delivery of this trilogy, is THE TUNNEL OF FREEDOM. A tunnel that allowed 36 people to circumvent the strict and repressive surveillance of newly erected Berlin Wall.

    Cast

    		Antonia LiskovaHellen
    		Paolo BrigugliaGigi
    		András BálintSierk
    		Peter HorkayLungo (as Peter Horkai)
    		Kim Rossi StuartMimmo

