Il tunnel della libertà

Producer Carlo Degli Esposti envisioned a trilogy on Liberty, focused on three key moments in the second half of the twentieth century: the repression of Bucharest in 1956, the Prague Spring and the Berlin Wall. The first, and only time delivery of this trilogy, is THE TUNNEL OF FREEDOM. A tunnel that allowed 36 people to circumvent the strict and repressive surveillance of newly erected Berlin Wall.
|Antonia Liskova
|Hellen
|Paolo Briguglia
|Gigi
|András Bálint
|Sierk
|Peter Horkay
|Lungo (as Peter Horkai)
|Kim Rossi Stuart
|Mimmo
