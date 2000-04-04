2000

Illicit Lovers

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 4th, 2000

Studio

Not Available

When Jeff Diamond is unexpectedly laid off from his job, his wife Susan accepts an offer by her best friend Kathy to pay Jeff as an escort to a party. Kathy enjoyed Jeff so much she requests him again at a higher rate which includes sex. After being unsuccessful in locating a new job, Susan decides to continue booking escort appointments to make up the lost income.

Cast

Michelle PerrySusan Diamond
Zoe PaulKathy
Suzette AndreaDenise
Gabriella HallDee Dee
Seana RyanLisa
J.J. MantiaLili Brunette (as J.J. Mantilla)

