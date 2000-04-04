Illicit Lovers

When Jeff Diamond is unexpectedly laid off from his job, his wife Susan accepts an offer by her best friend Kathy to pay Jeff as an escort to a party. Kathy enjoyed Jeff so much she requests him again at a higher rate which includes sex. After being unsuccessful in locating a new job, Susan decides to continue booking escort appointments to make up the lost income.
|Michelle Perry
|Susan Diamond
|Zoe Paul
|Kathy
|Suzette Andrea
|Denise
|Gabriella Hall
|Dee Dee
|Seana Ryan
|Lisa
|J.J. Mantia
|Lili Brunette (as J.J. Mantilla)
View Full Cast >