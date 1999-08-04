1999

Illuminata

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 4th, 1999

Studio

Sogepaq

It's the start of the 20th century, and Tuccio, resident playwright of a theatre repertory company offers the owners of the company his new play, "Illuminata". They reject it, saying it's not finished, and intrigue starts that involves influential critic Bevalaqua, theatre star Celimene, young lead actors and other theatre residents

Cast

Christopher WalkenBevalaqua
Susan SarandonCelimene
Rufus SewellDominique
Beverly D'AngeloAstergourd
Ben GazzaraOld Flavio
Katherine BorowitzRachel

