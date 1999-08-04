It's the start of the 20th century, and Tuccio, resident playwright of a theatre repertory company offers the owners of the company his new play, "Illuminata". They reject it, saying it's not finished, and intrigue starts that involves influential critic Bevalaqua, theatre star Celimene, young lead actors and other theatre residents
|Christopher Walken
|Bevalaqua
|Susan Sarandon
|Celimene
|Rufus Sewell
|Dominique
|Beverly D'Angelo
|Astergourd
|Ben Gazzara
|Old Flavio
|Katherine Borowitz
|Rachel
