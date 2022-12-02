Illumination Presents: 10 Minion Mini-Movies

Not Available

For the first time ever, ALL 10 MINI-MOVIES starring your favorite characters, the Minions, are in one collection! If there's a Minion featured in one of our mini-movies – no matter how big or small – they're in here! Experience the hilarious hijinks when the Minions babysit their caveman boss's troublemaking toddler in Cro-Minion, tune up Agnes's bicycle with high-tech upgrades in Training Wheels, and bring home a new "dog" in Puppy. This set includes seven more uproarious mini movies the whole family will love! The 10 Minion Mini-Movies collection contains: Training Wheels, Cro-Minion, Competition, The Secret Life Of Kyle, Mower Minions, Home Makeover, Orientation Day, Banana, Puppy, and Panic In The Mailroom.