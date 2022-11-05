Not Available

Ils étaient neuf célibataires

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Nine Bachelors is a 1939 French comedy film directed by Sacha Guitry and starring Guitry, Max Dearly and Elvire Popesco.[1] An opportunist dreams up a new scheme to make money when the French government passes a law forbidding foreigners from living in France. It's French title is Ils étaient neuf célibataires.

Cast

Elvire PopescoComtesse Stacia Batchefskaïa
Victor BoucherAlexandre
Sacha GuitryJean Lécuyer
Saturnin Fabrele comte Adhémar Colombinet de La Jonchère
André LefaurAdolphe
Raymond AimosAgénor

View Full Cast >

Images