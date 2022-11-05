Nine Bachelors is a 1939 French comedy film directed by Sacha Guitry and starring Guitry, Max Dearly and Elvire Popesco.[1] An opportunist dreams up a new scheme to make money when the French government passes a law forbidding foreigners from living in France. It's French title is Ils étaient neuf célibataires.
|Elvire Popesco
|Comtesse Stacia Batchefskaïa
|Victor Boucher
|Alexandre
|Sacha Guitry
|Jean Lécuyer
|Saturnin Fabre
|le comte Adhémar Colombinet de La Jonchère
|André Lefaur
|Adolphe
|Raymond Aimos
|Agénor
