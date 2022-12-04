I'm a Crow - An Afternoon with Milo Yellow Hair

Not Available

Author and activist Milo Yellow Hair (Oglala Lakota) is one of the most important intellectual voices of the American Indian resistance movement. Born in 1950 and raised on the Pine Ridge Reservation, he has dedicated himself to the struggle for the recognition and survival of indigenous cultures. We spent an afternoon asking him questions on the theme of memory and cultural identity. Memories are not what has passed, but are the cutting edge between past and present. Never before has so much information been saved and forgotten at the same time. What happens when we lose the memory of our heritage? Is it preserved in collective memory and made accessible in the challenges of the future?