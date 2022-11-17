Not Available

"I'm Not Crazy" is a clip compilation film comprised of clips from the internet that documents Amanda Bynes' chilling story and reveals the dark side of hollywood. Many stars are thrusted into the limelight by the time they are a teenager. But, they are under extreme pressure and never have the luxury of making a mistake without receiving criticism from the media. The paparazzi are aggressively destroying the well being of these stars and eliminating all aspects of their privacy. My goal in making the films was to create awareness on their story and prove that they are not crazy, and have deeply suffered. People are so quick to judge these stars and call them crazy when they don't take the time to understand their story. Their environment is very sick and they deserve more sympathy than the cruel treatment they have received over the years.