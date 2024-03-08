2024

Imaginary

  • Horror

Director

Jeff Wadlow

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 8th, 2024

Studio

Blumhouse Productions

When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister. As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

Cast

Betty BuckleyGloria
Matthew SatoLiam
Veronica FalcónDr. Alana Soto
Dane DiLiegro
DeWanda WiseJessica

Images