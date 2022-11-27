...Imitation Action

Not Available

The documentary describes the preparation for the staging of Euripides’ tragedy Alcestis at the ancient theater of Epidaurus, during the 2017 Epidaurus Festival. This documentation accentuates the Festival’s ambiance, as well as the theater’s grandeur. At the same time, the film highlights the special virtues an actor should master in order to meet the demands of this special place; lastly, the film also reveals the limitations set by the space itself to the performances that can be staged in Epidaurus.